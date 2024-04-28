 Year on, Guru Nanak Stadium yet to be opened for athletes in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Year on, Guru Nanak Stadium yet to be opened for athletes in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 28, 2024 10:45 PM IST

There was speculation that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann would inaugurate the track, which never came to fruition

Sports enthusiasts in the city have been left in a lurch as activities at the Guru Nanak Stadium remain suspended since February last year due to the delay in the completion of athletic track relaying project.

The project was initially to be completed by December 2023. (HT File Photo)
The project was initially to be completed by December 2023. There was speculation that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann would inaugurate the track, which never came to fruition.

Under the Smart City mission, the project was being undertaken at a cost of 8.21 crore. The work order was issued on February 15, 2023 and the project was supposed to be completed till August 14, 2023, but its deadline was extended till December.

Before the model code of conduct came into force, the inauguration of this project was in the pipelines, but it was again delayed without any concrete reasons. Aluminium railings are yet to be installed on the sides of the track.

According to information, the work of sensors at the track is pending and the rest of the work is completed. District sports officer Rupinder Singh said that the track was ready. “We have received the letter from the municipal corporation to check the works so that they can hand it over,” added Singh.

MC superintendent engineer Sanjay Kumar, in-charge of Smart City project, said that the work on the athletic track was finished and the MC has issued a letter to the sports department in this regard.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Year on, Guru Nanak Stadium yet to be opened for athletes in Ludhiana
