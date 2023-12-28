: Despite accomplishments, city’s healthcare sector painted an ailing picture in 2023 with incidents of body swap, person losing his life after falling from a stretcher and rats running amok at the mother and child wing at the state-run civil hospital raising concerns about the safety of patients. Year-ender: Ludhiana district’s healthcare looks for a cure

The district hospital earned accolades for its exceptional performance in managing the highest number of deliveries for HIV-infected pregnant women across Punjab. The establishment of a 22-bedded dialysis unit also marked a commendable effort to enhance healthcare services in the region.

Body swapped

Four days into 2023, a disturbing incident unfolded at the civil hospital when the body of Ayush Sharma, 25, was found missing. Relatives, in anguish, vandalised the civil hospital and attacked employees. Subsequently, it was discovered that Ayush’s body had been mistakenly handed over to the family of Punjab police officer Maneesh Sharma, 34, who had died of a heart attack on January 3. This mix-up led to Ayush’s cremation by Maneesh’s family on January 4.

Patient’s fatal falls from stretcher

On August 27, an unidentified person tragically lost his life after falling from a stretcher at the civil hospital, prompting a thorough inquiry by the chief secretary of Punjab and resulting in the suspension of three employees of the medical facility. The hospital staff faced increased scrutiny, leading to the resignation of seven house surgeons and one medicine specialist.

ICU establishment delays

Despite health minister’s assurances during his October visit, the ICU at the civil hospital failed to become operational within the promised two months. The minister’s pledge to make the hospital lifts functional also remained unfulfilled.

SMO, doctor arrested for taking bribe

In November, the Punjab vigilance bureau arrested senior medical officer (SMO) Dr. Poonam Goel and Dr. Gaurav Jain, both stationed at the community health centre in Sahnewal, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a chemist.

Expansion work remains incomplete

The expansion work of the mother and child wing of the civil hospital, initiated in 2022, remains incomplete. Originally slated for completion by the end of 2023, the deadline has been extended to March 2024. The hospital’s upgrade from a 100-bedded facility to a 200-bedded one faces persistent delays.

Free run for rodents

The mother and child wing of the civil hospital faced a severe hygiene crisis with rats running rampant, compromising the health and safety of patients, including expectant mothers and newborns. The situation led to the collapse of the hospital’s false ceiling multiple times, exposing ducts. Rats freely roamed throughout the ward, posing risks of bites and infections to patients. The pervasive rodent infestation created a nauseating smell, deterring expectant mothers from seeking care. Issues like sewage problems and bed-sharing among pregnant women further discouraged patients from choosing the facility for childbirth.

Highest deliveries for HIV-infected women

The mother and child hospital wing at the civil hospital achieved recognition for delivering the highest number of babies to HIV-infected pregnant women in Punjab. The hospital team, responsible for 53 deliveries since April, received honours at a state-level function held on World AIDS Day.

Aam Aadmi Clinics elevate primary healthcare

In a positive move towards enhancing healthcare, 66 Aam Aadmi Clinics were established, bringing the total count of such facilities to 75. These clinics, distributed across urban and rural areas, provide essential healthcare services, including 38 diagnostic lab tests and free medicines.

Echocardiography at civil hospital proves beneficial

The reintroduction of echocardiography services at Civil Hospital garnered a positive response. Specialised services from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, available every Saturday, have facilitated 20-25 patients weekly at a nominal fee.

Advanced medical equipment at civil hospital

The civil hospital acquired advanced medical equipment, including a 5-step LED-enabled ENT operating microscope and a five-part hematology analyser H560. Donated through CSR activity, these additions enhance the hospital’s capabilities in otological surgeries and diagnostic testing.

Free Dialysis unit at UPHC Jawaddi

Under the PPP mode, the urban community health centre, Jawaddi, initiated a free dialysis facility with a 25-bed capacity. This alleviated the burden on the Ludhiana civil hospital, providing an average of 130-150 dialysis sessions per month.