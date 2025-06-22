Yoga can help eradicate social evils: Himachal governor

“Yoga can help eradicate social evils, improve public health and combat substance abuse,” said governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, while speaking after a yoga session held to commemorate the 11th International Day of Yoga at Raj Bhavan in Shimla. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla during Yoga Day celebrations. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the occasion, Shukla said, “Himachal Pradesh is a beautiful state and preserving its purity requires our collective efforts. Yoga can be a vital tool in that direction.”

Highlighting the relevance of yoga in promoting physical, mental and spiritual well-being, the governor said, “Yoga was a priceless gift from the sages of India, designed not only to strengthen the body but also to unite the mind and the soul.”

He further added that it is a matter of great pride for every Indian that this ancient heritage has been revived and globally recognised, thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The United Nations’ declaration of June 21 as International Yoga Day has brought worldwide attention and respect to India’s cultural legacy and today, numerous countries celebrate the day with enthusiasm.

Clarifying misconceptions, the governor said that yoga was not related to any religion but as a holistic approach to health and consciousness. “People across the world have adopted yoga for physical health and now increasingly for spiritual awakening. Yoga is not just about physical postures it is also about awakening and awareness,” he said.

Yoga day held at Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited

SJVN celebrated International Day of Yoga at its corporate head quarters in Shimla and across all its offices and projects. This year’s theme “Yoga for One Earth One Health” aligns the practice of yoga with sustainability and global well-being. Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar Sharma, director (personnel), said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition and it is a path to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, world and nature.”

International Day of Yoga was also celebrated at Army Training Command. The event witnessed active participation by all ranks and families of HQ ARTRAC and the station units.