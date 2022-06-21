Yoga to help realise vision of healthy India: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Union minister of education and skill development Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the Centre has taken effective steps to take Yoga to the masses and realise the vision of healthy India.
Speaking at an event organised at the historic Kangra Fort to mark the 8th International Yoga Day, Pradhan said India is called Yoga Guru and that was why the Ministry of AYUSH has chosen the theme, ‘Yoga for Humanity’.
He said the idea is to make people aware of the importance of Yoga in day-to-day life.
“Yoga is good not only for physical health but also for mental well-being,” said the Union minister, adding that it has also been introduced in schools so that the younger generation can move towards a better future.
Social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary, forest minister Rakesh Pathania, Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami, MP Kishan Kapoor, zila parishad president Ramesh Brar, Central university vice-chancellor SP Bansal, Kangra SDM Naveen Tanwar were also present on the occasion.
International Yoga Day was celebrated at historical places like The Ridge in Shimla, Kangra Fort, Katoch Palace in Sujanpur of Hamirpur district, Parashar Lake in Mandi and Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
