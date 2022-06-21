Yoga to help realise vision of healthy India: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister of education and skill development Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the Centre has taken effective steps to take Yoga to the masses and realise the vision of healthy India.

Speaking at an event organised at the historic Kangra Fort to mark the 8th International Yoga Day, Pradhan said India is called Yoga Guru and that was why the Ministry of AYUSH has chosen the theme, ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

He said the idea is to make people aware of the importance of Yoga in day-to-day life.

“Yoga is good not only for physical health but also for mental well-being,” said the Union minister, adding that it has also been introduced in schools so that the younger generation can move towards a better future.

Social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary, forest minister Rakesh Pathania, Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami, MP Kishan Kapoor, zila parishad president Ramesh Brar, Central university vice-chancellor SP Bansal, Kangra SDM Naveen Tanwar were also present on the occasion.

International Yoga Day was celebrated at historical places like The Ridge in Shimla, Kangra Fort, Katoch Palace in Sujanpur of Hamirpur district, Parashar Lake in Mandi and Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.