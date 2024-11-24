Young accident victim from Punjab saves five lives through organ donation

A 21-year-old accident victim from a Punjab village has given a new lease of life to five persons through organ and tissue donation. The donated organs and tissue saved three lives and restored sight to two others. (HT File)

Amninder Singh, who hails from Khizrabad villager in Ropar district, was declared brain dead at PGIMER, Chandigarh, following a road accident. In a noble act of generosity, Amninder’s family decided to donate his organs, saving three lives and restoring sight to two others.

Amninder’s liver was transported to AHRR, New Delhi, via a green corridor, while his kidneys, pancreas, and corneas were transplanted at PGIMER. Two patients at PGIMER received kidney and pancreas transplants, while two others regained sight through cornea transplants.

Amninder met with a road accident on November 10 and was initially treated at civil hospital, Ropar, before being transferred to PGIMER. Despite efforts, he was declared brain dead on November 20 after evaluations by the brain stem death committees.

Vivek Lal, director of PGIMER, said: “This act of selflessness serves as a reminder of the life-changing impact of organ donation. Their courage amid grief is truly inspiring.”

Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent at PGIMER, said: “This case shows the power of collective effort. From the family’s consent to transportation of organs, it reflects a commitment to save lives.”