Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Young couple dies by suicide in Haryana’s Fatehabad

Young couple dies by suicide in Haryana’s Fatehabad

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 09:24 PM IST

According to the police, the 25-year-old man was in a relationship with his 24-year-old neighbour and the two could not get married as they hail from the same village in Haryana’s Fatehabad

Young couple dies by suicide in Haryana’s Fatehabad
Young couple dies by suicide in Haryana’s Fatehabad
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: A young couple allegedly died by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan after the families of the two objected to their relationship in a village in Fatehabad district, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the 25-year-old man was in a relationship with his 24-year-old neighbour. However, the couple could not get married as they hail from the same village. “Their families objected to their relationship and they left their houses on Friday night. They ended their life by hanging themselves in a room,” the spokesman said, adding the bodies were for the post-mortem examination. The families have not filed any complaint so far. “We are investigating the case and waiting for families to file a complaint,” the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out