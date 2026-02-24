Young environmentalist Vir Singh raises awareness on endangered Gharials at Chitkara International School Chandigarh on 23rd February. Chitkara International School, in association with (World Wide Fund for Nature) WWF experts, organised a biodiversity awareness session, led by a 14-year-old environmentalist, wildlife photographer, and rewilding advocate Vir Singh of the VirVanam Foundation. The session focused on the conservation of the critically endangered gharial, a freshwater crocodilian native to the Indian subcontinent. Vir Singh, 14-year-old environmentalist, wildlife photographer, and rewilding advocate, VirVanam foundation. (HT)

Addressing students and faculty, Vir highlighted the ecological importance of river ecosystems and described the gharial as a key indicator of freshwater health. He explained how habitat loss, river pollution, illegal sand mining, and climate pressures have contributed to the species’ decline. Drawing on his fieldwork and wildlife documentation, he stressed the need for sustained conservation efforts and stronger community awareness.

The session also covered broader themes of biodiversity conservation and the role of young citizens in protecting natural ecosystems. Students actively engaged in discussions on preserving native species and understanding the links between rivers, wildlife, and human communities. Vir, who has been involved in rewilding initiatives across Punjab, continues to promote the restoration of native habitats through field engagement, wildlife photography, and youth outreach. Speaking on the occasion, senior coordinator Geetanjali Kanwar, WWF India and member of the Punjab State Wetland Authority (SWA), praised the initiative and underscored the importance of youth-led environmental action.

The school’s vice president Niyati Chitkara, commended the effort and said, “At Chitkara International School, we believe education must extend beyond classrooms to cultivate responsibility towards our planet. Sessions like these inspire our students to become informed, compassionate, and proactive custodians of the environment.” The school reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening sustainability awareness among students. The session concluded with an interactive dialogue encouraging student participation in local conservation efforts.