Young lawyers chasing glamour worrisome: Justice Surya Kant

Calling the trend of young lawyers chasing glamour by straightaway seeking to work in high courts or Supreme Court at the beginning of their career as “worrisome”, justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court of India said it was very important (for youngsters) to work in subordinate courts in the initial years of their career. Students being awarded degrees during the sixth law convocation of University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Justice Surya Kant was addressing the sixth law convocation of University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) at Panjab University on Saturday. Justice BR Gavai of the Supreme Court was the guest of honour.

“I must highlight a concerning trend. I have noticed a lack of passion among the young law graduates particularly. The reason for their lack of interest is that several youngsters feel that working in district courts is not as glamorous as practicing in a high court and the Supreme Court,” he said.

Justice Surya Kant added that all should bear in mind that the justice system was set in motion at the grassroots level.

“It is the foundation that needs to be very strong. Initial years of working in subordinate courts will help you understand the art of drafting and thus mastering the skills of the profession…how witnesses are examined, issues are discussed. All of these are best sharpened at the district court level,” he said.

Urging young graduates present at the convocation to practice in district courts as it presents untapped areas and vast opportunities, justice Surya Kant added that once you have mastered the fundamental skills through substantial experience, transitioning to practicing in high courts will come naturally.

Justice BR Gavai focused on the importance of hard work and motivation for the youth. He also highlighted the possibility of working in the new emerging areas where lawyers could hone their skills.

“Both Justice Surya Kant and I have come from very humble backgrounds. Where we are today is due to hard work, dedication and devotion,” he said.

Justice Gavai urged the graduates to utilise their time judiciously. “Invest your time in pursuits that give fulfilment. You are fortunate to have graduated from a prestigious law school. A lawyer’s duty is not only to his clients but to the courtroom and society at large. Law is not merely an instrument of the powerful,” he said.

“Every client, every case, every argument is an opportunity to shape the world around you,” he said, adding that the legal profession was a journey of learning.

650 students awarded degrees

As many as 650 students were awarded law degrees at the convocation, which also saw the presence of Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Sheel Nagu.

The convocation was followed by an academic procession and university anthem.

UILS director Shruti Bedi and department of laws chairperson Vandana Arora felicitated the guests of honour and extended a warm welcome to all.

Earlier, PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig inaugurated the convocation with her opening address. She elaborated on the purpose of education, building strong character, handling various challenges of life and becoming financially independent.