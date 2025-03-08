Young Sikh preacher Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj is acting jathedar of Akal Takht

A young Sikh preacher with strong panthic credentials, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, 40, has been appointed as acting jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs. Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

Born in Jabbowal village of Amritsar district, Giani Gargaj has a Master of Arts in History and has passed a diploma of Sikh studies from Sikh Missionary College.

Coming from a humble background, he has served as a religious preacher in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) for a long time during the presidency of Paramjit Singh Sarna.

According to a person privy to the development, Giani Gargaj was not aware that he would be given the additional charge of officiating jathedar of the highest Sikh temporal seat.

“He was aware of being elevated as Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar in place of Giani Sultan Singh but came to know about his additional responsibility after the announcement of the SGPC executive committee after a meeting held at its headquarters here,” the person said on the condition of anonymity.

He has regularly delivered discourses on the interpretation of old Sikh scripture, including Sri Gur Partap Suraj Granth, Prachin Panth Parkash and Sikh Rehat Maryada.

He has delivered religious discourses at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall at the Golden Temple complex numerous times and is vocal about panthic issues, including the release of Sikh political prisoners.

Dhanaula remained SAD Barnala dist head

Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula, who has been appointed as jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, has been the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) district president of Barnala before the dissolution of the party structure, besides being an SGPC member till 2011.

Dhanaula had lost the SGPC elections in 2011 to a SAD candidate. A member of Shiromani Akali Dal (Longowal), he joined the Congress in 2011. Later, he returned to the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD and became the Barnala district president in 2020.

SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk, who chaired the meeting of the SGPC executive committee on Friday, described him as a prominent religious figure and head of Bunga Mastuana.