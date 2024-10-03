Your fight is against injustice & wicked; uproot BJP in polls: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the ruling BJP government in the state over unemployment, recruitment scams, Agnipath scheme, women wrestlers’ issue, plight of farmers and workers and asked the voters to “uproot” the BJP in the October 5 assembly polls. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding a mace during the party's Haryana Vijay Sankalp Jansabha in Julana on Wednesday. (PTI)

“The BJP government has failed to generate employment as it has given everything from seaports, airports, land and industries to Ambani and Adani. No employment can be generated from small businesses and the farming sector. The BJP government has made Haryana an unemployed state,” she added.

Addressing public gatherings at Julana and Bawani Khera, Priyanka said that your fight is against injustice, untruth and the wicked and you will have to stand up against the BJP government, which is working for some industrialists.

Speaking on Agnipath scheme, Priyanka said that the Agniveers would have to search for job after completing four years of service and this is what PM Modi has given to you.

“A few days ago, I along with Deepender ji met few people who were facing hardship due to Parivar Pehchan Patra. There has been injustice with wrestlers, jawans, farmers, women for the last 10 years. Injustice was done to farmers by bringing in three black farm laws, which were later repealed after farmers stood against the government. PM brought those laws to help his friend Adani. He did not even bother to come out of his residence and meet the protesting farmers for 5 minutes. The farmers’ were crushed by an SUV driven by the son of a BJP minister in Uttar Pradesh and over 750 farmers lost their lives during the protest,” she added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said that the BJP government claims of giving MSP on 24 crops in Haryana, 10 out of which are nor even not grown in the state.

“The entire country is watching, whom are they fooling? The BJP government remained mum when women wrestlers were dragged on the streets of Delhi while seeking justice. Vinesh stood strong during her entire journey. Modi ji’s police dragged her in Delhi but she emerged stronger. She met me after returning from Paris and I advised her to join politics for the sake of women’s and daughters of Haryana,” the Congress leader added.

She praised the culture of the state by sharing an anecdote about a family she met eight years back when she came to drop her daughter to basketball camp in Sonepat. “We parked our vehicles on the roadside and an old man was harvesting the crop. I went to him without revealing my identity and asked him to teach me to harvest. Then we went to his house and after sometime their son came and recognised me. Since then, they all visit my house in Delhi but they never asked me for a favour. This is the real culture of Haryana,” she added.

Congress candidate from Julana, Vinesh Phogat, said that Congress leader Deepender Hooda had come to check all arrangements when they were holding a protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Delhi.

“I feel blessed having a brother like Deepender and a sister like Priyanka by my side. She motivated me when I told her that I wanted to quit the game. Due to her support I went to Paris. She asked me to continue the game. I urge you to give me blessings in the election and I will surely work for this area,” she added.