Youth Akali Dal reposes faith in Sukhbir’s leadership

Amidst uproar in the Shiromani Akali Dal over a rebel group demanding removal of Sukhbir Singh Badal from the party’s presidency, the Youth Akali Dal (YAD) on Saturday reposed faith in Sukhbir’s leadership, maintaining that he alone could give effective leadership to the SAD at this juncture. Sukhbir Singh Badal

Asserting that there could never be any compromise on principles, the YAD appreciated Sukhbir for refusing to align with the BJP despite “pressure from a section of top leadership of the party”.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir Badal said, “I could have easily acquiesced to an alliance with the BJP but I refused because I was being told to arrive at a seat settlement without any discussion on the core issues of Punjab, including the status of Sikh prisoners, farmers and the issues like the state’s river waters and capital.”

He accused the rebels of reaching out to the BJP and even striking deals with them.

YAD president Sarabjit Singh Jhinjher appealed to the youth to defeat the conspiracies to weaken the SAD by creating divisions in the party.