Youth Cong leader shot dead in Himachal’s Una, 3 booked

A 35-year old youth congress leader was shot dead and two others were injured in Una's Lal Singhi area after two groups confronted each other outside a hotel, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night when members of both groups, having an old rivalry, were partying at hotel Raizada resorts. The deceased, identified as Ashu Puri, who has his mining business, from Santokhgarh in Una, died on the spot, while the injured were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for treatment.

Police officials said that people from both the groups knew each other and the incident happened after an argument broke out and one person opened fire, killing Ashu Puri on the spot. Two others were injured in a brawl during the incident.

According to the police, both the parties were in the hotel for different events. After the celebrations, Ashu and his friends returned to the parking lot. At the same time, another group, including Gurjeet Mann and his associates Purjinder and Parminder, arrived in the parking area and started abusing them. When Ashu confronted them, they assaulted him.

The trio then stopped near Ashu’s vehicle when Parminder allegedly shot Ashu in the head, killing him on the spot. Meanwhile, Parminder continued firing, the police added.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused, Gurjeet Mann, former president of the Una Block Youth Congress, Purjinder, and Parminder, under various sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. Purjinder Singh and Parminder were also seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at PGI, Chandigarh.

Una superintendent of police (SP) Amit Yadav said that police received the information at around 12 am and immediately swung into action. “We have identified eight people who were present at the spot from the group that opened fire, and six of them are currently in custody while two are in PGIMER. We will further investigate and examine CCTV footage to determine the role of each individual present at the spot.”

Bullet casings and other evidence have been recovered from the scene, said police.

According to data provided by the Himachal Police, 62 murder cases have been registered till September 30 in the state, including seven, in Una district. In 2024, the number of such cases registered was 83 and prior to that 92 murder cases were registered in the state in 2023.

Arms licence to be reviewed in Una: DC

In wake of the recent firing incident outside a hotel in Una district, deputy commissioner (DC) Jatin Lal chaired a meeting on Thursday to review the law and order situation.

During the meeting, he issued strict instructions to all concerned departments to maintain law and order in the district. Jatin said that all weapon licences issued so far in the district will be reviewed. “Each police station in-charge will submit a report from their area. In cases where individuals involved in land disputes or other complaints are found to have weapon licenses, their licenses will be immediately suspended and the weapons confiscated,” he said.

He said in clear words that strict punitive action will also be taken against those who display weapons on social media or brandish weapons in public.

He stated that anti-social elements, who violate the law, will not be spared under any circumstances and directed the police department to maintain strict surveillance on rioters and miscreants from border areas and to take immediate and strict action against any violations. Superintendent of police Amit Yadav, along with senior officials from the administration and police department, were present at the meeting.

More stringent vigil on illegal mining

The DC also directed stricter monitoring of illegal mining activities in the district. He said checkpoints would be established on tipper routes and surveillance would be strengthened through CCTV cameras.

The deputy commissioner said that a modern CCTV system is being installed in the district at a cost of about ₹6-8 crore, which will make the entire surveillance system effective.

The DC also stated that a 7-8-member Quick Response Team will be formed to effectively monitor law and order in the district. These teams will patrol highways and sensitive areas day and night, ensuring immediate action on any suspicious activity.

Disturbing spike in gangwar-like incidents: Jai Ram

Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, raising concern said, “The state of the law and order in the present government of the Congress Himachal is a matter of concern for all of us. Every day we hear that somewhere a bullet was fired, somewhere someone’s neck was cut.”

“The current government of Himachal don’t care about loss of lives, but all they want is power. The firing during birthday celebration in Una can give an idea of the state of the law,” he added.

