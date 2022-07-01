Youth Congress hits out at CM for his flip-flop on textile park in Mattewara

Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Thursday hit out at chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann for changing his stance on the proposed textile park in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana.

In a statement, Dhillon said Mann had strongly opposed the proposal brought during the Congress regime to set up textile industry in Mattewara forest, but he is now strongly supporting the same proposal. “Did the Punjabis choose Bhagwant Mann for this change of stance?” he asked. The Congress leader said that environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has also remained silent on the issue. “We acknowledge this mistake of the Congress government and oppose the deforestation as per the current environmental conditions in Punjab,” he said, urging all to oppose this deforestation.