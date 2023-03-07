Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Youth dies after fight during Hola Mohalla in Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2023 08:13 PM IST

A youth was killed in a fight during the Hola Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib, police said on Tuesday.

The police have identified the accused as Niranjan Singh, a resident of Nurpur Bedi, who was also injured in the fight and is admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
The police have identified the accused as Niranjan Singh, a resident of Nurpur Bedi, who was also injured in the fight and is admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh. The police have also impounded his vehicle.

Rupnagar senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said victim Pradeep Singh, a resident of Gajikot village of Gurdaspur, died at a hospital after being injured in the fight over a trivial issue.

A case under Section 302 and 34 of the IPC has been registered.

The SSP said adequate security arrangements have been made during the Hola Mahalla. Around 3,500 security personnel have been deployed, he said, adding that 110 CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure safety of devotees.

