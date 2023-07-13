Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bapu Dham youth convicted in attempt to murder case

Bapu Dham youth convicted in attempt to murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 13, 2023 04:32 AM IST

The 20-year-old, identified as Aman of Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh, had stabbed his younger brother over a scuffle regarding a mobile phone

A local court has convicted a youth from Bapu Dham Colony for an attempt to murder case. The quantum of the punishment will be pronounced later.

A complaint was filed by youth’s maternal grandfather, who lived with his widowed daughter and her three children in Bapu Dham, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The 20-year-old, identified as Aman, had stabbed his younger brother over a scuffle over a mobile phone. The case was registered at Sector 26 police station on March 30, 2020, on complaint of the accused’s maternal grandfather, Dilbag Singh.

The complaint alleged that the accused was in a heated argument with his 18-year-old brother, Abhishek, when the latter ran outside. Aman followed Abhishek with a knife, and stabbed him in a fit rage. The accused fled the spot, leaving his brother injured. Singh took Abhishek to a hospital.

Singh added that his widowed daughter, along with her three kids, has been living with him for the last decade.

