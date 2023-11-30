Youth held for attacking man with knife near Chandigarh’s Sector-17 underpass

A 24-year-old youth has been arrested for attacking a man with a knife near the Sector 17 Pedestrian Underpass on Monday night. The accused, identified as Balwant Singh, hailing from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on the complaint of an eyewitness, Harpreet Singh of Badheri village, Sector 41, Chandigarh. (HT FILE)

The accused, identified as Balwant Singh, hailing from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on the complaint of an eyewitness, Harpreet Singh of Badheri village, Sector 41.

The victim, Rakesh, who suffered around 15 stab wounds on the head, neck and back, remains under treatment at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Harpreet, who works as pump operator at the underpass, told police that around 9.20 pm on Monday, he was roaming at the road near the underpass, when he saw Balwant arguing with Rakesh, before attacking him with a knife.

Balwant was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC was registered at the Sector 17 police station.