Youth held with 1.3 kg opium in Kurukshetra

The crime investigation agency of the Kurukshetra police arrested a youth with 1.3 kg of opium. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Aqib Raja of Muzaffarnagar of Bihar.
As per the police, the accused, who has been arrested with opium, was doing BA LLB from a private college in Kurukshetra and he was living in a rented accommodation in Babain town of Kurukshetra district. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jul 25, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The crime investigation agency of the Kurukshetra police arrested a youth with 1.3 kg of opium. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Aqib Raja of Muzaffarnagar of Bihar. As per the police, the accused was doing BA LLB from a private college in Kurukshetra and he was living in a rented accommodation in Babain town of Kurukshetra district. ASI Sudhir Kumar said following a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid and the accused was arrested with 1.3 kg of opium. During the interrogation, he told the police that he had brought opium from UP and he was planning to sell it at higher prices in Kurukshetra. HTC

