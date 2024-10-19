Menu Explore
Youth key to India’s growth: Dhankhar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 19, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Dhankhar said that the youth are the fuel to our growth engine, destined to achieve a developed nation by 2047

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasised potential of India’s youth and the critical role of technology in shaping the country’s future at the leadership summit of Indian School of Business (Mohali campus) on Friday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the leadership summit of the Indian School of Business (Mohali campus) in Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the leadership summit of the Indian School of Business (Mohali campus) in Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the theme “Leadership in New India,” Dhankhar praised the youth of India, calling it a key driver of the nation’s growth. “Our youth are the fuel to our growth engine, destined to achieve a developed nation by 2047,” he said.

The Vice-President also highlighted India’s economic progress, noting how the country’s foreign exchange reserves have grown from just $1 billion in 1989 to over $700 billion recently. He described this transformation as “beyond a geometric leap,” reflecting India’s rapid economic growth.

Technology’s role in India’s development was another key focus of Dhankhar’s speech. He pointed out how digital innovations have supported major public projects, providing housing, health coverage, and loans to millions of Indians. “India’s digital infrastructure is a global model,” he said.

Dhankhar highlighted India’s growing influence on the global stage. “India is no longer just a nation of promise; it is a nation on the rise, unstoppable and continual,” he said.

The summit brought together top leaders, including Rakesh Bharti Mittal and ISB Dean Madan Pillutla, who also shared insights on leadership and technology’s role in shaping the future.

Other dignitaries who shared their insights at the summit, included OP Choudhary, finance minister, government of Chhattisgarh; Sanjeev Sanyal, member, economic advisory council of the prime minister; Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad and alumnus of ISB.

