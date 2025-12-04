Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
Youth shot dead after argument with friends in Punjab’s Phagwara

ByNavrajdeep Singh
Updated on: Dec 04, 2025 03:01 pm IST

A 30-year-old man was shot dead after an argument with friends in Phagwara. Police are tracking the three suspects involved in the crime.

A 30-year-old man was shot dead at point-blank range after an argument with three of his friends near Hadiabad locality of Phagwara, police said on Thursday.

Victim Avinash Kumar died on the spot after being shot at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Superintendent of police Madhvi Sharma said Avinash, who played the dhol for a living, had an argument with his friends, including Jaspreet Singh. Jaspreet was carrying an illegal weapon and shot Avinash from close range.

“The bullet pierced through his neck,” the SP said, adding that the three accused fled in a car towards Nakodar after committing the crime.

The victim’s brother, Karan, rushed him to the local civil hospital, where he was declared dead.

“We have identified all three accused and police teams are tracking their movement on the basis of digital and technical evidence. They will be arrested soon,” she said.

A case was registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of the Arms Act.

