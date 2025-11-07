Youth stabbed in late-night attack in Chandigarh

A youth was injured after two unidentified assailants stabbed him in Ram Darbar, Phase 1, past Wednesday midnight. The victim, Rakesh, is a resident of Ram Darbar, Chandigarh. (Shutterstock)

In his complaint, Akash Roriya, 23, a native of Aligarh, UP, and currently residing as a tenant in Ram Darbar, stated that he worked as a cashier at food shop in Sector 22-B. His roommates, Ranjit, Rakesh and Santosh, also work there as helpers.

Akash said around 1.20 am on Thursday, he and his colleagues were returning home after work. On the way, two youths standing in the lane called him over. When he approached them, one of them suddenly slapped him without provocation.

When he resisted, the duo overpowered him. Hearing the commotion, Ranjit and Rakesh rushed to intervene. One of the accused then picked up a brick and attacked Ranjit, injuring him, alleged Akash.

The assailants grabbed Rakesh too and dragged him, before pushing him to the ground and thrashing him. One of the youths proceeded to pull out a knife from his bag and stabbed Rakesh on the back, leaving him bleeding.

The accused reportedly threatened the victims with dire consequences if they approached the police, before fleeing the spot.

A neighbour alerted the police and an ambulance was called. The injured were taken to GMCH, Sector 32, where Ranjit was discharged after treatment, while Rakesh, aged 18, is undergoing treatment for a stab injury.

Based on the statement, medical reports and spot verification, police registered a case against two unidentified accused under Sections 115 (2), 126 (2), 118 (1), 110, 351 (2), 351(3) and 3 (5) at the Sector 31 police station. Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest the accused.