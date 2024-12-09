Youth tricked into joining Russian army narrates ordeals

24-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident Rakesh Yadav, who was stuck in the Russia-Ukraine war returned home to narrate his ordeal in the foreign land. 24-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident Rakesh Yadav, who was stuck in the Russia-Ukraine war returned home to narrate his ordeal in the foreign land. (HT File)

During his visit to Sultanpur Lodhi to meet Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, who raised the issue with union external affairs ministry for Yadav release, Rakesh Yadav claimed that more than 25 youth were still recruited in the Russian army and were stuck in the war zone.

He was accompanied by the families of five other youths from Punjab, Pune, Kashmir and UP, who were still trapped in Russia and had no contact with their families back in India.

“I, along with five other companions were called by our agent two years ago for the job of home guard but as soon as we reached the designated place, we were forcibly recruited into the Russian army and were made to sign a document in Russian language. After 15 days of weapon training, I was thrown into the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine,” he said.

Jagdeep, brother of Mandeep, who is still stuck in Russia from Punjab, said that he has not spoken to Mandeep since March 3. The family members of Kanhaiya Kumar and Deepak, who came from UP, said that Kanhaiya and Deepak were injured due to a grenade explosion. The family members said that they have been unable to contact them since after June.