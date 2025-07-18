YouTuber held for running ‘fake news’ to extort money from minister’s PA in Panchkula

Police have arrested Arun Kumar, who runs ‘K-9 Media’ channel on YouTube and other social networking sites, from Gohana for allegedly circulating false and misleading news aimed at defaming Deepak Kaushik, the private assistant (PA) to Haryana cabinet minister Dr Arvind Sharma. Police formally arrested the accused on July 16 and presented him in court on Thursday, where he was sent on a one-day police remand. (iStock)

As per officials, Deepak Kaushik, a resident of Sector-20, Panchkula, filed a complaint with the police on July 10. He stated that he works as a civil engineer in minister Dr Arvind Sharma’s office. On July 5, he attended an event with the minister at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Sector-5. During this time, he became aware of a false news report being circulated on the social media. The report falsely claimed that the minister’s PA had molested a female cleaning staff member at a bungalow in Chandigarh.

However, Kaushik claimed that had merely reprimanded the cleaning staff member for not cleaning properly. The cleaning staff member herself released a video explicitly denying any kind of molestation.

ACP Vikram Nehra informed that when the minister’s PRO, Lavesh Sharma, contacted channel operator Arun Kumar, he demanded money to remove the news. Lavesh Sharma then discussed this with his colleague Anil Sharma, who also confirmed that Arun Kumar had demanded money.

Nehra further stated that a case was registered at Sector-5 police station under sections 61(2), 353(2), and 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation was launched. During the investigation, ₹1 lakh, provided by witness Sachin, were recovered from the scene, information about which had already been provided to the police by complainant Deepak Kaushik. Additionally, two mobile phones were recovered from Arun Kumar. It is noteworthy that a case for circulating misleading news has previously been registered against the accused at Gohana police station.

Police formally arrested Arun Kumar on July 16 and presented him in court on Thursday, where he was sent on a one-day police remand. During the remand, police will recover the mobile and laptop from which the video was uploaded.