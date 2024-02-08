 YouTuber Rachit Kaushik held for hurting religious sentiments - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / YouTuber Rachit Kaushik held for hurting religious sentiments

YouTuber Rachit Kaushik held for hurting religious sentiments

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 08, 2024 09:34 AM IST

YouTuber Rachit Kaushik runs a channel under the label, Sab Lok Tantra, and also has pages on other social media sites.

The Ludhiana Police on Wednesday picked up YouTuber Rachit Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh in a case of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between communities.

Youtuber and content creator Rachit Kaushik was for hurting religious sentiments, inciting hate. (HT Photo)
Youtuber and content creator Rachit Kaushik was for hurting religious sentiments, inciting hate. (HT Photo)

The accused runs a channel on YouTube under the label, Sab Lok Tantra, and also has pages on other social media sites.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Ludhiana commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal confirmed the development.

As per information, a complaint against him was lodged by Alisha Sultan, a pastor at the Church of God near Jalandhar Bypass, on January 17.

He had been booked under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information and Technology Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On