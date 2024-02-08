YouTuber Rachit Kaushik held for hurting religious sentiments

The Ludhiana Police on Wednesday picked up YouTuber Rachit Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh in a case of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between communities. Youtuber and content creator Rachit Kaushik was for hurting religious sentiments, inciting hate. (HT Photo)

The accused runs a channel on YouTube under the label, Sab Lok Tantra, and also has pages on other social media sites.

Ludhiana commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal confirmed the development.

As per information, a complaint against him was lodged by Alisha Sultan, a pastor at the Church of God near Jalandhar Bypass, on January 17.

He had been booked under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information and Technology Act.