Yudh Nashian Virudh: 109 smugglers held, 2.7 kg heroin seized across Punjab on Day 135

As part of the ongoing campaign against drugs 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' launched by the Punjab government that entered 135th day today, the state police on Monday arrested 109 drug smugglers and recovered 2.7 kg heroin, 1.5 kg opium, 42 kg poppy husk and ₹7.18 lakh drug money from their possession.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 21,938 in just 135 days. The operation was conducted on the directions of director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 Police districts of the state.

Divulging details, special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla informed that over 180 police teams, comprising over 1,300 police personnel, under the supervision of 88 gazetted officers have conducted raids at 399 locations across the state leading to the registration of 72 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. Police teams have also checked 429 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he added.

He said that with the state government having enforced a three-pronged strategy— Enforcement, Deaddiction and Prevention (EDP)— to eradicate drugs, the Punjab Police have convinced 58 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment today.