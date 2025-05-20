Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yudh Nashian Virudh: 147 smugglers held, 2.7kg heroin seized across Punjab on Day 79

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 20, 2025 10:48 AM IST

Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said Over 250 police teams, comprising over 1,600 police personnel, under the supervision of 92 gazetted officers have conducted raids at as many as 505 locations across the state

As many as 147 drug smugglers were arrested, and 2.7kg of heroin was seized on Day 79 of the ongoing campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ on Monday.

Punjab Police have seized 515kg of heroin since the launch of the campaign on March 1.
Punjab Police have seized 515kg of heroin since the launch of the campaign on March 1.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said 84 kg poppy husk and 1.22 lakh drug money was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

“Over 250 police teams, comprising over 1,600 police personnel, under the supervision of 92 gazetted officers have conducted raids at as many as 505 locations across the state, leading to the registration of 109 first information reports (FIRs) across the state, he said, while adding that police teams have also checked as many as 692 suspicious persons during the day-long operation,” he said.

Shukla said police have recovered 515kg of heroin since the launch of the campaign on March 1. “As many as 7,128 FIRs have been registered and 11,954 drug smugglers arrested. Police have also seized 224 kg opium, 124 quintals poppy husk, 8 kg charas, 150 kg ganja, 2.5 kg ICE, 24.22 lakh intoxicant pills/tablets, and 9.70 crore drug money, Shukla said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Yudh Nashian Virudh: 147 smugglers held, 2.7kg heroin seized across Punjab on Day 79
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On