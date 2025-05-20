Yudh Nashian Virudh: 147 smugglers held, 2.7kg heroin seized across Punjab on Day 79

As many as 147 drug smugglers were arrested, and 2.7kg of heroin was seized on Day 79 of the ongoing campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ on Monday. Punjab Police have seized 515kg of heroin since the launch of the campaign on March 1.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said 84 kg poppy husk and ₹1.22 lakh drug money was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

“Over 250 police teams, comprising over 1,600 police personnel, under the supervision of 92 gazetted officers have conducted raids at as many as 505 locations across the state, leading to the registration of 109 first information reports (FIRs) across the state, he said, while adding that police teams have also checked as many as 692 suspicious persons during the day-long operation,” he said.

Shukla said police have recovered 515kg of heroin since the launch of the campaign on March 1. “As many as 7,128 FIRs have been registered and 11,954 drug smugglers arrested. Police have also seized 224 kg opium, 124 quintals poppy husk, 8 kg charas, 150 kg ganja, 2.5 kg ICE, 24.22 lakh intoxicant pills/tablets, and ₹9.70 crore drug money, Shukla said.