Yudh Nashian Virudh: 158 drug smugglers held with 10kg heroin, 19k drug money on Day 85

Punjab Police on Sunday arrested 158 drug smugglers and recovered 10.1 kg heroin, 1.3 kg opium and ₹19,040 drug money from their possession on Day 85 of the “Yudh Nashian Virudh.” Over 220 police teams, comprising over 1,700 police personnel, under the supervision of 98 gazetted officers, conducted raids at as many as 445 locations across the state.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 13,449, special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said.

“As many as 104 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered across the state. Police teams have also checked as many as 456 suspicious persons during the day-long operation,” Shukla added.