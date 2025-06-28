Yudh Nashian Virudh: 563 held in Mohali in 4 months, 6 drug-linked properties demolished

In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, Mohali police have registered 360 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act from March 1 to June 25, 2025, resulting in the arrest of 563 accused. The intensified crackdown marks the state’s most impactful campaigns against narcotics, Yudh Nashian Virudh, in recent times. As much as ₹ 17.43 lakh in drug money was recovered during operations across the district. (iStock)

As per police records, large quantities of narcotics were seized, including 4.338 kg of heroin, 83.235 kg of poppy husk, 58.949 kg of ganja, 51.776 kg of opium, 3.129 kg of charas, 1.830 kg of cocaine, and small amounts of narcotic powder and syrup. In addition, ₹17.43 lakh in drug money was recovered during operations across the district.

The drive also extended to properties linked with drug peddlers. A total of six properties, including houses, tea vends, and residential rooms in areas like Jandpur, Lalru, Amlala, and Kharar, were demolished under NDPS Act provisions. These actions were taken against repeat offenders such as Lakhan, a resident of Lalru, and Dilpreet Singh alias Billa from Chatoli.

The campaign, officials say, is not just about arrests but also about dismantling the infrastructure and financial channels aiding the drug network. Senior officials believe targeting illegal properties used in the drug trade sends a strong message.

Speaking on the crackdown, superintendent of police (SP) Deepika Singh said, “We are detecting, investigating, and acting against every part of the drug network. This is not a one-time drive, it will continue with full force. Future offenders will face strict action. At the same time, we are also working on rehabilitation efforts for addicts, because breaking the demand cycle is just as important as targeting the supply.” Officials said that the operations will intensify in the coming weeks.