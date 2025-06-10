{Yudh Nashian Virudh} Punjab to recruit docs, rope in pvt facilities for rehab: Cheema

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the cabinet sub-committee, formed to monitor Yudh Nashian Virudh drive, has decided to establish robust arrangements for the treatment of drug addicts. Cheema further said the number of beds in government hospitals and drug de-addiction centres has been increased by 1,000. (HT File)

This step comes as the ongoing anti-drug campaign successfully disrupted drug supply lines, leading to a notable increase in individuals seeking treatment at government de-addiction centres and hospitals, Cheema said.

The decisions included immediate recruitment of 200 psychologists on a temporary basis for six months, with the health department tasked to secure permanent recruitment in the interim.

Additionally, psychiatrists will be empanelled across various districts as required, receiving ₹3,000 for two hours daily to provide essential assistance to individuals striving to overcome addiction, Cheema said.

The sub-committee has also directed the health department to submit a comprehensive proposal within a week for the recruitment of all necessary health staff.

Cheema further said the number of beds in government hospitals and drug de-addiction centres has been increased by 1,000. Furthermore, if the capacity of government centres is fully utilised, the services of private nursing institutes and de-addiction centres will be utilised for an additional 1,000 beds, with the government bearing the associated costs.

The ongoing anti-drug drive has transcended into a people’s movement, with citizens providing information against drug traffickers, the minister said.

“This collective cooperation, under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, will ensure that Punjab becomes completely a drug-free state,” Cheema said.

Sharing details of the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign which began on March 1, Cheema said so far, 9,580 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and 16,348 drug smugglers and peddlers have been arrested.

Strict action has been taken against drug traffickers, leading to the demolition of properties belonging to 118 individuals involved in the drug trade, he said.

During this period, significant quantities of illicit substances have been recovered, including 622 kg of heroin, 14,976 kg of poppy husk, 252 kg of opium, 264 kg of ganja, and 26,49,847 narcotic pills, said the minister.