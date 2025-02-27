Ludhiana: Zebra crossing marks missing, pedestrians left struggling

Pedestrians have been suffering due to the lack of proper zebra and pedestrian crossings at major intersections in the city. While traffic signals allocate time for pedestrians to cross, the absence of marked crossings and unsafe dividers force people to risk their lives amid moving traffic. Zebra crossing marks have faded on several roads in the city. (HT Photo)

Residents say the municipal corporation (MC) has failed to ensure proper pedestrian infrastructure. “Schoolchildren, elderly and office-goers are left vulnerable, dodging fast-moving vehicles due to the unplanned and careless approach of the civic body. Even after multiple complaints, the situation remains unchanged,” said a group of pedestrians while talking to HT.

At several intersections, including Dugri road, Phullanwal, Basant Avenue, Gill road, Janta Nagar, Model Town among others, the signals indicate pedestrian crossing time, but proper zebra markings are missing. In some areas, ill-placed dividers create more obstacles, forcing people to take dangerous detours.

Ankita Sharma, a college student, said, “We wait for the pedestrian light to turn green, but there is no zebra crossing. We are forced to run across, risking accidents.”

Sukhdev Singh, an elderly resident, said, “Not everyone can run to cross the road. The lack of zebra crossings is not just an inconvenience but a serious safety hazard.”

Punjab traffic adviser Navdeep Asija said, “This is not just a city-level issue but a state-wide problem. These are procedural delays that should have been addressed long ago. The authorities concerned are merely dragging their feet on basic road safety measures.”

Kamaljit Soi, a member of the National Road Safety Council, said, “The MC should scrap its building and road wing as officials are drawing salaries without doing their job. The MC must be held accountable for violating the Right of Way (a fundamental right under the Motor Vehicles Act-2019). Pedestrians deserve safe crossings and the authorities have failed them.”

Pedestrians are demanding immediate action to mark zebra crossings and ensure safer walkways.

Repeated attempts to establish contact with MC superintending engineer (B&R branch) Sanjay Kanwar failed as he didn’t respond to calls.