Zira factory stir: 44 protesters released, but stalemate continues

The agitators again refused to join probe teams, give a call for state-level protest

Despite the release of 44 protesters from jail late at night on Saturday, the representatives of the protesters refused to join their respective probe teams today.

On Sunday, the four probe committees formed by the state government could not proceed further with their investigations into the allegations of pollution against Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment, in Ferozepur, amid non-cooperation by the protesters.

“The probe or sampling by the committees holds no validity without representation by the protestors, therefore, no substantial development took place on Sunday,” said Arun Sharma, additional deputy commissioner, (development), Ferozepur and nodal officer of the entire probe committees.

“Yesterday, farm leaders assured us that they will join the probe committees but today despite several pleas, they did not,” he added.

“The teams from the health department continued surveys in both affected and control areas. The committee members couldn’t have a discussion with the protestors and listen to their grievances,” he further added.

All the protesters released last night from Ferozepur and Muktsar jails were honoured from the stage in front of the liquor factory and the protesters threatened to escalate their stir. “A call for a state-level massive protest has been made by Sanjha Morcha, Zira,” said Sandeep Singh, a member committee which met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann a few days ago.

“No one from our side will join the probe committees until all the cases registered against protesters are withdrawn, all the suspended arm licenses are revoked, and the government announces the permanent closure of the factory,” demanded farm leaders.

“Ours is a fight to save the environment and climate of Punjab,” they added.

Meanwhile, Amrit Singh and Kanwandeep Kaur, deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, respectively, today held a detailed meeting with members of four probe committees including health, soil, animal husbandry and pollution board, formed by the state government to examine the alleged adverse impact, if any, on the soil, water, crops and cattle of 44 villages surrounding to liquor factory in Zira.

“We have apprised the committee members to give a proper hearing to the natives in the vicinity of the said factory during the probe,” said Amrit Singh.

“During the examination of charges levelled by protesters, all committee members must take the general public into confidence and assure them that they are there in the wider interest of people and they should openly share issues. The special hearing must be given to cancer or water prone diseases patients,” DC said, adding, “We are trying to get an amicable solution to end the confrontation as early as possible.”