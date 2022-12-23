Zira factory stir: Protesters refuse to join probe teams till their demands are met

FEROZEPUR Three probe committees, formed by the state government, on Friday could not start their investigations into the allegations of pollution against Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur, as protesters refused to join the probe.

Committee members of the health, soil and animal husbandry departments arrived on Friday morning, accompanied by the additional deputy commissioner (rural), Ferozepur, Arun Sharma, but they could not start their investigations.

In the meantime, protesters again reiterated their demands and said they would join probe committees only after all their conditions are met.

“No one from our side will join the probe committees until all the cases registered against protesters are withdrawn, and all the arrested protesters are released. All the suspended arm licenses should be revoked, and government should assure that there will be no hindrance to protesters joining the agitation in future,” demanded Harinder Singh Sadhuwala, a spokesman of the protesters.

“Ours is a fight to save the environment and climate of Punjab. This struggle started with this motive only and will continue till we achieve our aim, which is permanent closure of this unit,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sukhjinder Singh Khosa, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Khosa), warned that they would scale up the protest if their demands are not met.

“We have not been heard at all. Force was used on us. We were lathi-charged. We have been fighting constitutionally for what is right, and it is our warning to the authorities that we will scale up the protest if our demands are not met soon,” he said.

Jasbeer Singh Piddi, state vice-president of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, once again alleged that the factory was the major source of groundwater pollution.

“The liquor factory owner has been an ardent supporter of various governments. The borewell dug by the factory has polluted the groundwater with ethanol. To eliminate such polluting causes, our demand is to shut down this factory permanently else we will carry on with this struggle till our last breath,” he said.

The chief managing director of the liquor factory Pawan Bansal welcomed the government’s move for setting up probe committees.

“We do welcome the formation of committees by the Punjab government but we should also be given due representation in the same as we are the worst hit party,” Bansal said, adding, “Today our 50 team members continued the spade work to resume the full operation of the unit but to ensure it, peace must prevail.”

On Friday, the committee from the health department comprising Dr Rajinder Pal Bains, civil surgeon, Ferozepur, Dr Rajesh Kakkar, professor & head, department of community medicine, AIIMS, Bathinda, Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, department of community medicine & school of public health, PGIMER, Chandigarh, Dr Ravinder Khaiwal, professor (environmental health), department of community medicine & school of public health, PGIMER, Chandigarh, Dr Gagandeep Singh Grover, assistant director, department of health and family welfare, Punjab, Dr Jagdeep Singh, Dr Balkar Singh and Dr Yuvraj arrived.

Meanwhile, for soil testing, a committee comprising Dr PPS Pammi, ADR director of research, PAU, Dr Dhanninder Singh, Dr JP Singh, head department of soil & water engineering, PAU and Balwinder Singh.

To check the impact on cattle, a committee comprising Dr SS Randhawa, director of vet clinics, GADVASU, Dr Jasbir Bedi, director of the centre for one health, GADVASU, Dr SK Sharma, professor and head department of vet pharmacology, GADVASU, Dr Gurwinder Singh and Dr Sehajbeer Singh, were there.

Meanwhile, Amrit Singh, deputy commissioner of Ferozepur, appealed to the people of the villages adjacent to the liquor factory, panchayats, peoples’ representatives and the leaders of the joint front to place their issues before the committees.

“We will make an announcement in the morning and evening in the gurdwaras of the respective villages regarding the arrival of probe teams. We request the public obey and respect the decision of the high court. We seek cooperation from all to solve the matter as early as possible,” said Kanwardeep Kaur, senior superintendent of police.

In the meantime, protesters continued to sit in front of the factory, although their numbers were thin compared to three days ago.