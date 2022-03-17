Zirakpur: 19-year-old girl steals ₹8 lakh from home, elopes with man
Police have booked a 22-year-old youth and his 19-year-old girlfriend after she stole ₹8 lakh from her house in Zirakpur and eloped with him.
Police said according to the girl’s parents, the accused, who lives in their locality, had instigated their daughter to steal the money from home.
The family told the police that they had received ₹10 lakh as earnest money from the sale of a plot and had kept the money at home. Their daughter was aware of the deal and had probably shared the information with the man, who encouraged her to steal the money and elope with him after luring her with marriage, they alleged.
“The girl, who studies at local college has been missing since February 28. When her family searched for her on their own and contacted her college friends, they found out that she had left eloped with the man to get married,” said investigating officer ASI Kamal Taneja.
Meanwhile, police have booked both the girl and the man under Sections 380 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and have launched an investigation to trace them.
MORE CHANDIGARH NEWS IN BRIEFS
Thieves break into pastor’s house
Thieves broke into the house of a pastor in Manimajra’s Modern Housing Complex on Tuesday and stole jewellery, wristwatches and ₹3,000 in cash. The complainant, Raj Kumar, told the police that when he returned home on Tuesday morning, he found the locks broken and three pairs of gold earrings, one gold ring, ₹3,000 in cash and four wristwatches missing. On his complaint, a case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Manimajra police station. Officials privy to the matter said the accused had been identified through CCTV footage from the area and will be arrested soon.
PGGC-46 celebrates World Happiness Day
Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, celebrated “World Happiness Day” on Wednesday. Dr Sudhir Baweja, former professor at Panjab University (PU), spoke on “life is a blessing of bliss”.
National conference on anthropology and health
The department of anthropology, Panjab University (PU), recently organised a two-day national conference in hybrid mode on “anthropology and health: responses to Covid-19”. Dr Vipin Kumar Koushal, medical superintendent, PGIMER, inaugurated the conference. More than 200 participants shared their views, research and personal experiences about the pandemic.
IGNOU extends admission date
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of online forms for fresh admission and re-registration to all masters and bachelor programmes up to March 25, 2022 for the January - 2022 session. This extension of last date will not apply to certificate, semester-based, diploma and PG diploma and all certificate and awareness programmes of six months duration or less.
Eco-friendly Holi booklet released
Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, chairperson of National Green Tribunal, released “Eco-Friendly Holi Booklet: Let’s Play Safe” during an online event jointly organised by Panjab University (PU) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).The booklet includes stories behind Holi, knowledge about synthetic colours and their health effects.
-
-
-
-
