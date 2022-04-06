Zirakpur: Construction firm MD booked for raping, impregnating employee
The managing director (MD) of a Haryana-based construction company has been booked for raping and impregnating a 27-year-old employee in September 2021.
The accused, Anil Gupta, 43, the MD of Gurdev Construction Company, allegedly raped the woman for four days at a hotel in Zirakpur.
The woman, a native of Haryana’s Palwal district, filed a complaint after finding that she was five months pregnant.
In her complaint to the Palwal police, the woman stated that she was working on a senior position in Gupta’s firm. In September 2021, Gupta called her to the firm’s Chandigarh office for work. A room was booked at a Zirakpur hotel for her stay. When she reached the hotel, Gupta also arrived there.
The woman alleged that Gupta drugged her food during lunch, causing her to faint. When she regained consciousness, she found herself stripped naked and raped.
She further alleged that Gupta warned her against disclosing the matter to anyone, as he had filmed her in an undressed state and will circulate the video online. He then continued to rape her for four days.
In January 2022, she discovered she was five months pregnant after getting an ultrasound for stomach pain. Fearing for her reputation, she underwent an abortion at a private hospital in Noida and lodged a complaint with the local police.
The Palwal police lodged a zero FIR and forwarded the matter to the Zirakpur police for further action, said Onkar Singh Brar, station house officer, Zirakpur police station.
After investigating the case, the Zirakpur police have lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code, and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics