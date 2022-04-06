Zirakpur: Construction firm MD booked for raping, impregnating employee

The managing director (MD) of a Haryana-based construction company has been booked for raping and impregnating a 27-year-old employee in September 2021.

The accused, Anil Gupta, 43, the MD of Gurdev Construction Company, allegedly raped the woman for four days at a hotel in Zirakpur.

The woman, a native of Haryana’s Palwal district, filed a complaint after finding that she was five months pregnant.

In her complaint to the Palwal police, the woman stated that she was working on a senior position in Gupta’s firm. In September 2021, Gupta called her to the firm’s Chandigarh office for work. A room was booked at a Zirakpur hotel for her stay. When she reached the hotel, Gupta also arrived there.

The woman alleged that Gupta drugged her food during lunch, causing her to faint. When she regained consciousness, she found herself stripped naked and raped.

She further alleged that Gupta warned her against disclosing the matter to anyone, as he had filmed her in an undressed state and will circulate the video online. He then continued to rape her for four days.

In January 2022, she discovered she was five months pregnant after getting an ultrasound for stomach pain. Fearing for her reputation, she underwent an abortion at a private hospital in Noida and lodged a complaint with the local police.

The Palwal police lodged a zero FIR and forwarded the matter to the Zirakpur police for further action, said Onkar Singh Brar, station house officer, Zirakpur police station.

After investigating the case, the Zirakpur police have lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code, and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.