Zirakpur: Driver, guard booked for stealing company’s 16.5L cash, car

Zirakpur police on Monday booked a security guard and a driver of a Ludhiana-based private company for fleeing with the company’s vehicle carrying ₹16.5 lakh. The accused were identified as Sukhbir Singh of Barnala, Punjab, and Manpinder Singh of Sirsa, Haryana. (iStock)

While Sukhbir, who resided in Milarganj, Ludhiana, worked as a driver, Manpinder was deployed as a security guard in the company.

The company’s sales manager Navdeep Singh told the police that their company supplies boxes for packing sweets across the country. He added that he had gone to Haryana with Sukhbir for collecting payments from numerous vendors.

After collecting payments from Rohtak, Jind, Narnaul, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Gurugram, Sonepat, Panipat and Karnal, they were returning in the company’s Honda Amaze car, bearing number PB-10-HH-0013, on November 30.

They stopped to eat at Pappi Dhaba located on the Patiala-Zirakpur highway around 6 pm.

“Manpinder came there while we were having food. Both of them asked me to pay the bill and said they would wait for me in the car. When I went outside, both of them, along with the car, were missing. I tried calling them, but their phones were switched off, following which I informed Joginder Kumar, the company owner. He asked me to wait for our marketing director Rohtash there. After tracing the stolen vehicle through the GPS system installed in it, we found it abandoned on the main road near the Azizpur Toll plaza. The cash, however, was missing,” Navdeep said.

In a voice note forwarded to Rohtash, Sukhbir admitted to the theft while abusing and threatening him.

Police are trying to trace the accused and their possible escape routes through the CCTV cameras installed near the spot.

The accused were booked under Section 306 (theft by a clerk, servant or employee of property belonging to their employer) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Zirakpur police station.