Zirakpur: Eunuch head robbed of 70,000

She said the accused started abusing her without provocation. When she objected to it, all of them started assaulting her and robbed her of 70,000 cash, her gold ornaments and some important documents lying in her purse.
The accused have been booked under Section 379-B (snatching), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused have been booked under Section 379-B (snatching), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 03:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The Zirakpur police have booked five eunuchs for allegedly injuring and robbing the head of eunuch’s community of 70, 000 and gold ornaments, which she was wearing, on late Monday evening.

The injured mahant has been identified as Tamanna, a resident of Ramdasia Mohalla, Mubarikpur, Derabassi.

On her complaint, Zirakpur police booked five eunuchs, identified as Simran Mahant, Saroj Mahant, Kajal alias Mannat Mahant, Spana Mahant and Vicky Khabri.

According to the investigating officer, all the accused are absconding and raids are on to nab them. The complainant said that on Monday night, she was returning from Patiala in her car. When she reached the Chhat light point, the attackers, who came in a Scorpio car, overtook her and surrounded her car.

She said they started abusing her without provocation. When she objected to it, all of them started assaulting her and fled after snatching about 70,000 cash, her gold ornaments and some important documents lying in her purse.

The attackers also threatened to kill her before fleeing. The accused have been booked under Section 379-B (snatching), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

