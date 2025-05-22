Zirakpur: House owner arrested for harbouring the gangsters

Two days after the Jalandhar crime investigation agency (CIA) and Zirakpur police arrested two murder accused following an exchange of fire at Metro Town Society in Zirakpur’s Peer Muchalla, the CIA Jalandhar on Wednesday arrested the house owner for harbouring the gangsters. The officer added that Raja is currently in police remand, and investigators are expecting further revelations during his custodial interrogation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The house owner, who also has a criminal record, had met the gangsters in jail and allowed them to take refuge in his flat.

An officer from the Jalandhar CIA said the house owner has been identified as Ranjot Gill alias Raja, a resident of Muktsar, who has a flat in Peer Muchalla. Inspector Surinder Kamboj said, “Raja has multiple FIRs registered against him at various police stations across Punjab. He was arrested for harbouring two murder accused—Akashdeep Singh and Gaurav Kapila—who were nabbed after a shootout in Peer Muchalla. Raja met the two accused during his time in jail and later offered them shelter.”

Mohali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaspinder Singh said, “The Mohali police provided full cooperation to the Jalandhar police in arresting both the murder accused and the house owner. The Jalandhar CIA has taken custody of Raja, as the case against him is registered in Jalandhar.”

On May 19, the Jalandhar CIA, in coordination with the Mohali police in Zirakpur, arrested Akashdeep Singh and Gaurav Kapila, both wanted in connection with a murder case that occurred in Jalandhar on May 10. The operation, based on a confidential tip-off, was carried out at Metro Town Society, Peer Muchalla, and led to an exchange of fire in which both suspects sustained injuries.

As the joint police team reached the location, the suspects allegedly opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. Both were injured in the ensuing gunfire, apprehended on the spot, and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.