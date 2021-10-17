Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur knifepoint robbery solved with arrest of five
Zirakpur knifepoint robbery solved with arrest of five

Former employee, her aides had snatched a shop owner’s gold chain and kada in Zirakpur on September 28, said police
The accused in the custody of Mohali police on Saturday. Navneet’s accomplices had entered the shop posing as customers, while she waited in a car outside. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have cracked the September 28 knifepoint robbery at a Zirakpur shop with the arrest of its former worker and her four accomplices.

Police said the accused, Navneet Kaur, alias Monika, hailing from Faridkot, used to work for the victim at Ashui Cosmetics near Patiala Chowk, Zirakpur.

Her accomplices include her husband, Gurpreet Singh, brother Manveer Singh, who lives in Ludhiana, and Manpreet Singh and Manjinder Singh, both hailing from Faridkot.

On September 28, the victim, Manpreet Singh, a resident of Patiala, was robbed of a gold chain and kara at knifepoint at his shop.

Navneet’s accomplices had entered the premises posing as customers, while she waited in a Toyota Innova parked outside. Before fleeing, the accused also took away the CCTV DVR.

The snatched gold chain and kara, along with the knife and vehicle used in the crime, have been recovered by the police.

The accused are facing a case under Sections 451 (house trespass), 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

