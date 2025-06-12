Zirakpur: Maharashtra man’s body found in Dhakoli

Panic gripped Dashmesh Nagar in Dhakoli after a man’s body was found lying on a shop roof on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Dharminder Nagendra Pandey, a painter from Maharashtra, had reportedly rented a room on the third floor of the same building just a day earlier. According to police sources, the victim is believed to have accidentally fallen from the third floor of an adjacent building. (HT Photo)

According to police sources, Pandey is believed to have accidentally fallen from the third floor of an adjacent building. He is believed to have been sitting on the parapet when he lost his balance and suffered a fatal fall, sustaining serious head injuries.

He reportedly lay on the roof for several hours before being discovered. The body was found around 3 pm when a tenant on the second floor opened the rooftop door due to a power outage and found him lying dead along with a soft drink bottle nearby.

After being informed, police officials from Dhakoli reached the spot and sent the body to the Derabassi hospital for post-mortem examination. During a search of Pandey’s room, cops found his belongings packed, along with his mobile phone and a bottle of liquor. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to his death. Further details are awaited pending the post-mortem report, cops said.