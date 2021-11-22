Zirakpur: PWD begins construction of underpass

To decongest traffic on Zirkapur to Chandigarh Road near Bhabat village intersection, the Public Works Department (PWD) has started the construction of a vehicular underpass (VUP). The work has been allotted to Jalandhar-based company Engineers Associates. The VUP will be 280 metres and the total cost of the project is ₹3 crore.

Yuvraj Singh, executive engineer of PWD, said that after the construction of the VUP, traffic going directly to Chandigarh will not have to wait at the traffic light and people coming from Bhabat village side will be using the VUP, which will reduce traffic jams on the highway. He said the work will be completed within six months.

He added that the VUP will also help the traffic going from Ambala to Panchkula. Using VUP, the commuters can use and can take U-turn and then go near Zirakpur bus stand (near Paras downtown) to take the Panchkula road.

From the Zirakpur side, a daily traffic volume of 1,43,170 vehicles including 1,35,805 passenger car units was observed at the Rotary of Dakshin Marg and Purv Marg near Sector 31 Tribune Chowk.