Zirakpur shootout: Chandigarh businessman was also on gang’s hit list

A day after Zirakpur police arrested an associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar after a shootout on VIP Road, Zirakpur, on Monday, police investigation has revealed that apart from a Zirakpur-based businessman, the accused was also tasked with eliminating a businessman in Chandigarh. Mohali police have yet to ascertain whether the businessmen were being targeted for extortion or due to their links with rival gangs, if any. (Getty image)

Identified as Manjeet Singh, alias Guri, of Khedi Gujran, Dera Bassi, the gangsters’ henchman had suffered a bullet injury in the leg in the gunfight.

Investigators said Manjeet and his accomplice Gurpal Singh, who fled, were tasked by gangsters Goldy Brar and Saba to eliminate both the businessmen. Police have yet to ascertain whether the businessmen were being targeted for extortion or due to their links with rival gangs, if any.

According to sources, US-based gangster Saba, a close associate of Goldy Brar, got three pistols delivered to the duo 10 days ago near Dera Bassi college to execute the killings.

“We are yet to know the reason for which they got the weapons as Manjeet is still getting treated in GMCH-32 and the co-accused continues to remain on the run,” said an investigator.

Saba, who hails from Gobindgarh, Punjab, according to the police, is currently operating from the US on the directions of Lawrence’s younger brother Anmol Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Anmol is also wanted for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. As per police, Saba was the one who avenged murder of Goldy’s brother Gurlal Brar, who was shot dead in Chandigarh in 2020.

Saba allegedly got Deepak, alias Maan Jaiton, of Faridkot murdered in Sonepat in October this year for the murder of Gurlal, former state president of the Students’ Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU).

Deepak was a close aide of Bishnoi’s rival Davinder Bambiha gang member Lucky Patial, who is operating the gang from Armenia.

