Zirakpur-Hallomajra stretch deadliest among Chandigarh’s most congested corridors: 2025 data

The Zirakpur barrier to Hallomajra light point stretch on National Highway-5 turned out to be Chandigarh's deadliest traffic belt in 2025, recording five fatal mishap cases and seven deaths – the highest among the city's five major congestion-prone corridors identified by the UT traffic police. This stretch saw five accidents, including three fatal cases, indicating design-related safety gaps rather than high-speed crashes.

According to accident data analysed during a workshop to mark the National Road Safety Month, six persons were also injured in mishaps on this stretch. The high fatality-to-accident ratio has led police and traffic experts to flag the corridor for urgent structural intervention rather than piecemeal enforcement.

Why the stretch is turning deadly

Officials attributed the high fatalities to speeding, unsafe merges between slow and main carriageways, lack of pedestrian and cyclist segregation, and poor median design at entry and exit points. Being a major inter-state gateway, the corridor handles a heavy mix of trucks, buses, two-wheelers, cyclists and local traffic, significantly increasing conflict points.

To address these risks, experts recommended redesign of medians with chamfered exits to smoothen slow-carriageway merging, widening of slow carriageways with provision for dedicated cycle tracks, reduction of median width at select locations to generate additional traffic space, exploring feasibility of an underpass or overbridge up to Tribune Chowk and properly designed footpaths and slip roads to protect pedestrians.

Second-highest risk: Hallo Majra to Tribune Chowk

The Hallomajra lightpoint towards Tribune Chowk on NH-5 emerged as the second-most dangerous corridor, with five accidents, three of them fatal, claiming three lives. Heavy movement of cyclists and two-wheelers from Hallomajra village, clashes between slow and main carriageways, unsafe median cuts near Poultry Farm Chowk and unregulated bus stoppages near Tribune Chowk were identified as key causes.

Short-term measures proposed include shifting slow-carriageway exits, relocating bus lay-bays and removing conflict points near petrol pumps. Long-term solutions include underbridges at Hallomajra lightpoint and Poultry farm chowk, alternate connectivity routes, and dedicated cycle tracks.

Mullanpur Barrier towards Sector 25/38: High risk despite fewer vehicles

Despite comparatively lower traffic volume, the Mullanpur Barrier to Sector 25/38 stretch recorded six accidents with three fatalities, highlighting the risks posed by poor junction geometry and lack of speed-calming measures.

Experts said the buses stopping on roundabouts, absence of rumble strips, distant pedestrian crossings and poor lane discipline were major hazards on this stretch. Measures recommended to bring down the risks include speed-calming signage, compact roundabout design, shifting bus stops away from junctions, raised zebra crossings and pedestrian refuge islands.

Housing Board to Transport lightpoint

This stretch saw five accidents, including three fatal cases, indicating design-related safety gaps rather than high-speed crashes. Officials proposed junction redesign, continuous footpaths, better lane markings and improved pedestrian crossings.

PGI Chowk towards Mullanpur Barrier

Though registering fewer crashes, the PGI Chowk corridor remains sensitive, with one fatality recorded in 2025. Given the heavy pedestrian movement linked to PGI and Panjab University, experts proposed underpasses, road widening and grade-separated crossings to protect vulnerable users.