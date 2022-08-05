Zirakpur: Teen ends life by jumping off housing society’s 12th floor
A 17-year-old boy ended his life by jumping off the 12th floor of a housing society in Zirakpur on Wednesday night.
Police said the deceased, a resident of Victoria Heights 2, went to the 12th floor of the vacant Chinar Homes society around 10 pm and jumped off. He died on the spot. No suicide note was recovered from his possession.
His mother told the police that he was the eldest of her three children and was studying at a government school in Chandigarh. She said she was separated from her husband since 2015. Police said they had informed the boy’s father, who lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Further action will be taken after his arrival. The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy.
Haryana ADGP hands over ₹65 lakh cheque to slain DSP Surender Singh’s wife
Haryana additional director general of police (ADGP), Ambala range, Shrikant Jadhav on Thursday met the family members of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a dumper that he had signalled to stop during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh district's Tauru last month.
Gurugram: Three held for Sushant Lok 3 robbery, hunt on for fourth suspect
A day after four unidentified men barged into the bungalow of Ashok Sharma (67), a shipping firm owner, in Sushant Lok 3 and allegedly assaulted his 65-year-old wife before making off with a couple of gold bangles and a mobile phone, police on Thursday said they have arrested three of the four men. The suspects were identified as Mohammad Anzar Alam, Ishaq alias Pawan Singh and Hasim Ansari of Bihar.
Two people feared drowned in Pong Lake
Two people are feared drowned in Pong Lake on the Beas River in Kangra district on Thursday. The district authorities with the help of the National Disaster Response Force have launched a search and rescue operation in the area. The missing people are Raj Kumar, 45, a resident of Bhayal village and Nikka Ram, 32, of Nandpur Bhatoli. The local administration has engaged divers to trace them.
AAP extends support to Himachal farmers’ Aug 5 protest
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has extended support to the farmers' protest slated to be held outside the state secretariat in Shimla on Friday, and called upon the party workers to actively take part in it. All party workers will stand in support of our farmer brethren, AAP state president Surjeet Thakur said in a statement.
