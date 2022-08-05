Zirakpur: Teen ends life by jumping off housing society’s 12th floor

A 17-year-old boy ended his life by jumping off the 12th floor of a housing society in Zirakpur on Wednesday night.

Police said the deceased, a resident of Victoria Heights 2, went to the 12th floor of the vacant Chinar Homes society around 10 pm and jumped off. He died on the spot. No suicide note was recovered from his possession.

His mother told the police that he was the eldest of her three children and was studying at a government school in Chandigarh. She said she was separated from her husband since 2015. Police said they had informed the boy’s father, who lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Further action will be taken after his arrival. The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy.