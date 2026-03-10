Zirakpur: Two booked for ₹90-lakh land fraud

The Zirakpur police have booked a man and woman for duping a Zirakpur resident of ₹90 lakh through a fraudulent property deal. Zirakpur police booked Sanjana and Raman under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal breach of trust and cheating. (HT)

According to police, the complainant, Rakesh, alleged that he was cheated during a land transaction involving plots in Nabha, Zirakpur. Nanda had planned to purchase the plots to construct flats.

In his complaint, he stated that property dealer Vinay introduced him to one Anil, who in turn connected him with Sanjana, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, and Raman, a resident of Panchkula. A deal of about ₹1.02 crore was finalised for the land along with an existing structure.

The complainant alleged that he paid around ₹90 lakh through bank transfers and cash to the accused. However, the registry of the plots was repeatedly delayed on the pretext of strikes at the tehsil office. He was also allegedly encouraged to begin construction through a General Power of Attorney (GPA).

But after spending nearly ₹1.5 crore on construction, he discovered that the documents provided to him did not match the actual plots. Realising the fraud, he approached the police, who have booked Sanjana and Raman under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Investigators said the duo had allegedly received part of the payment from the complainant, making them the primary parties responsible for executing the registry. Police added that further investigation was underway.