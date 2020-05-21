e-paper
Home / Cities / Chandigarh PGIMER nurse suicide: Citing lack of evidence police to cancel FIR

Chandigarh PGIMER nurse suicide: Citing lack of evidence police to cancel FIR

Police say the 44-year-old nurse was also being treated for depression

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Citing lack of evidence, police is in the process of cancelling the abetment to suicide FIR registered against four PGIMER staffers after a senior nursing officer, working in PGIMER since 1998, killed herself.

The 44-year-old from Nayagaon had allegedly injected herself with poison and died on May 10. Her husband said she was in distress for the past few months as four senior nurses were allegedly harassing her. The victim had also named the four nurses in her suicide note.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC had been registered against four nurses, said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

“The suicide note was written on April 22 when the PGI nurse had first attempted suicide, but she had given an undertaking to the PGIMER, saying she would not issue any threats of suicide, after her seniors had reported the same to the medical institute. She was also being treated for depression,” said Ashok Kumar, station house officer at Nayagaon.

