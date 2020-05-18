Chandigarh reports five new coronavirus cases, taking UT count to 196

chandigarh

Updated: May 18, 2020 11:45 IST

Chandigarh: After a gap of four days, Chandigarh reported five new cases of Covid-19 on Monday morning, taking the total count of coronavirus infections in the Union Territory to 196.

The new cases comprise three females aged 10, 29 and 60 years and two males aged 60 and 48 years.

All five patients are from hotspot Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26.

Three patients are from one household, while two are from another family.

All are family contacts of previous cases that were asymptomatic, officials said.

As many as 126 residents of Bapu Dham, a low-income group colony, have tested positive for coronavirus, accounting for 64% of the total cases in the city. 88% of the active cases from the colony are still hospitalised.

The first case from the congested locality was reported on April 24 when a resident who works as an operation theatre attendant at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, tested positive following which his family and community contacts were also found infected.

The Union Territory health department has cited non-adherence to social distancing norms as the cause of the outbreak in the colony.