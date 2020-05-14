Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 postpones summer break amid Covid-19 outbreak
The decision has been taken under the Disaster Management Act, 2005chandigarh Updated: May 14, 2020 00:35 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In view of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country and rise in number of corona positive cases in the city, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has postponed its summer vacation. The decision has been taken under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
top news
trending topics