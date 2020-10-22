e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Three held for harbouring Monty Shah

Chandigarh: Three held for harbouring Monty Shah

Had provided logistics and ammunition to Shah for firing at two key witnesses in the Sonu Shah murder case

chandigarh Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 04:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The police have arrested three persons for providing shelter to Monty Shah, who is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was involved in extortion, firing and contract killing.

The accused were identified as Parwinder Wadhwa, 26, Virender Soni, 26, and Deepak Wadhwa, 28, hailing from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

“The trio were sleeper cells of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and harboured notorious Monty Shah, helping him with a motorcycle to escape arrest in Rajasthan,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

The trio had provided logistics and ammunition to accused Monty Shah for firing at bouncer Tirath and his cousin Parveen Shah, who are key witnesses in the murder of Sonu Shah on October 12.

The accused were produced before a court; two of them were sent to police remand till October 24, while Deepak was sent to judicial custody.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Anti-tank missile with 10km range to be tested in 2 months
Anti-tank missile with 10km range to be tested in 2 months
Caution in the air as Durga Puja begins with symbolic rituals in Delhi
Caution in the air as Durga Puja begins with symbolic rituals in Delhi
Issue of migrants will work to NDA’s advantage: Sanjay Jha
Issue of migrants will work to NDA’s advantage: Sanjay Jha
‘Not a reality show... Trump incapable of taking the job seriously’, says Obama
‘Not a reality show... Trump incapable of taking the job seriously’, says Obama
Centre readies to step up expenditure in stimulus 3
Centre readies to step up expenditure in stimulus 3
Delhi: AQI rises slightly, may plunge to ‘very poor’ by weekend
Delhi: AQI rises slightly, may plunge to ‘very poor’ by weekend
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In