Chandigarh: Three held for harbouring Monty Shah

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 04:59 IST

The police have arrested three persons for providing shelter to Monty Shah, who is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was involved in extortion, firing and contract killing.

The accused were identified as Parwinder Wadhwa, 26, Virender Soni, 26, and Deepak Wadhwa, 28, hailing from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

“The trio were sleeper cells of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and harboured notorious Monty Shah, helping him with a motorcycle to escape arrest in Rajasthan,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

The trio had provided logistics and ammunition to accused Monty Shah for firing at bouncer Tirath and his cousin Parveen Shah, who are key witnesses in the murder of Sonu Shah on October 12.

The accused were produced before a court; two of them were sent to police remand till October 24, while Deepak was sent to judicial custody.