e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Chandigarh turns to Centre for ₹223 crore more

Centre had previously not responded to UT’s demand for additional ₹580-crore

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

After its hopes for a supplementary grant of ₹580 crore were dashed in the Union budget, the UT administration has now sought an additional ₹223 crore from the Centre.

Following the interim budget in February, UT in May had demanded a ₹580-crore supplementary grant from the Centre, but got no response. This included ₹300 crore for smart city projects, ₹100 crore for power purchase and ₹125 crore as grant-in-aid for the municipal corporation (MC).

While UT had sought ₹5,200 in the annual budget, it got ₹4,753 crore in the interim budget, a nearly 5% hike from the 2018-19 allocation of ₹4,536 crore. Later, there was no change in the Union budget announced in August.

For 2019-20, ₹4,351.5 crore is under the revenue head, used to pay salaries and handle others expenses, while ₹401 crore is capital expenditure for development works and creating new assets.

MOST FUNDS FOR MC, LAND ACQUISITION

Of the ₹223 crore requested now, ₹146 crore is for revenue expenses and ₹77 crore for capital expenditure (new works).

“A major component under the capital head is ₹60 crore for land acquisition. Besides, ₹10 crore will be used by the engineering department, and around ₹7 crore by the transport department,” said a senior UT official, who didn’t want to be named.

Under the revenue head (salaries, etc), ₹125 crore will be for MC and ₹21 crore for purchasing power.

MC had initially demanded ₹1,000 crore for the financial year, but got ₹375 crore in
grant-in-aid. It has recently requested additional ₹200 crore from the UT.

50% UT FUNDS TO GO TO SALARY PAYMENTS

More than 50% of the administration’s budget, around ₹2,000 crore is earmarked for paying salaries, while ₹800 crore will be spent on power purchase. 

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 00:40 IST

top news
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities