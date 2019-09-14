Chandigarh University gets A+ grade by NAAC

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 00:51 IST

Chandigarh University (CU) has been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The NAAC team had visited the university on September 2 to assess if its various parameters were fulfilled by the university, following which the certificate of accreditation was given.

CU scored a cumulative grade point average of 3.28 on a 4 point scale and has now become the country’s first private university to get an A+ grade in the first cycle of the NAAC’s accreditation process.

“The work done by our students and faculty for seven years has resulted in this recognition. The NAAC has thus endorsed our flexible academic model that gives the students the freedom to learn multiple disciplines. We also continuously evaluate their performance,” said CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Explaining the accreditation process, CU executive director SS Sehgal said, “Before 2017, the entire assessment was based on peer team visit. But now, under the new process, 70% of the assessment is based on the data submitted by the institution/university which is assessed by the third party.”

