Change jurisdiction of five stations: Ludhiana police write to Punjab DGP

Aiming to address the increasing complaints of the locals facing trouble in contacting the police for assistance,the district police have sent a proposal to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta.

As per the proposal, sent last week, the department has suggested a reshuffling in jurisdiction of five police stations.The police stations include Koomkalan, Daba, Shimlapuri, Division Number 6 and Sadar.

Reason: To reach the nearest police station, people have to commute for long distance as these colonies and villages do not fall under the jurisdiction of the police stations which are in their close vicinity.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Special Branch), Surendra Lamba, said, “A reshuffle plan has been sent to the Punjab DGP and we are waiting for the approval.”

THE RESHUFFLE

Last year on April 14, the state government had issued a notification to reshuffle the jurisdictions of police stations all over Punjab. As per the notice, the government had also advised to set up new police stations and demolish the ones which are not functional.

Following the order, areas including, Kila Raipur, Kalakh, Majri, Lohgarh, Mehma Singh Wala, Jadtoli, Jassowal and Assi Kalan came under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station, which is 25km away from these villages.

Earlier, the villages were under the jurisdiction of Dehlon police station, which was in the radius of 3 to 5km to these villages.

After the reshuffle in police stations, the residents of Kila Raipur and surrounding villages had raised their concerns. Recently, the residents sent a representation to police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill regarding the same.

The then Ludhiana police commissioner Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh had also sent a plan to the government. However, he was transferred after a brief tenure of 38 days and the plan never materialised.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 22:33 IST